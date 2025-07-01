News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-07-2025 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount
Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli forces killed at least 51 people, including 24 at a seafront rest area, as fresh calls grow for a ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.
The swift resolution of Israel's 12-day war with Iran has revived hopes for a halt to the fighting in Gaza, where more than 20 months of combat have created dire humanitarian conditions for the population of more than two million.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on July 7, a U.S. official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
U.S. President Donald Trump recently urged Israel to "make the deal in Gaza," and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is visiting Washington this week for talks with U.S. officials.
But on the ground, Israel has continued to pursue its offenses across the Palestinian territory.
Gaza's civil defense agency said 51 people had been killed by Israeli forces on Monday, including 24 in a strike on a rest area on Gaza City's seafront.
"I saw body parts flying everywhere, and bodies cut and burned... It was a scene that made your skin crawl," 26-year-old eyewitness Ahmed Al-Nayrab told AFP, recalling a "huge explosion that shook the area."
"The place is always crowded with people because the rest area offers drinks, family seating, and internet access."
Another eyewitness, 35-year-old Bilal Awkal, said, "Blood covered the ground, and screams filled the air."
"Women and children were everywhere, like a scene from a movie about the end of the world."
Approached for comment by AFP, the Israeli army said it was "looking into" the reports.
The Hamas government media office reported that photojournalist Ismail Abu Hatab was among those killed in the strike.
Israeli restrictions on media in Gaza and difficulties in accessing some areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by rescuers and authorities in the territory.
Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 27 others were killed by Israeli strikes or fire across Gaza, including 11 near aid points in the center and south.
Eyewitnesses and local authorities have reported repeated killings of Palestinians near distribution centers in recent weeks after Israel began allowing in a trickle of aid at the end of May.
Samir Abu Jarbou, 28, told AFP by phone that he had gone with relatives to pick up food in an area of central Gaza around midnight.
"Suddenly, the (Israeli) army opened fire, and drones started shooting. We ran away and got nothing," he said.
In the southern city of Khan Yunis, the dead and wounded were rushed to a hospital in an open-top trailer after aid seekers said they were fired on by Israeli forces in Rafah.
"The targeting was deliberate, aimed at people as they were leaving," eyewitness Aboud al-Adwi told AFP.
"There was no one among us who was wanted or posed any threat. We were all civilians, simply trying to get food for our children," he added.
AFP footage from Nasser Hospital showed the wounded being treated on a blood-stained floor.
The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment when asked by AFP about the civil defense reports.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
War
Ceasefire
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Aid
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-16
Gaza rescuers say 50 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-16
Gaza rescuers say 50 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-27
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-27
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:11
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:11
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:43
Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios
World News
15:43
Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-13
Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-13
Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
2
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
4
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
5
Lebanon News
09:14
Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case
Lebanon News
09:14
Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
7
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More