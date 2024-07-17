US 'slams' former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions

2024-07-17 | 13:25
US 'slams' former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions
US 'slams' former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions

The US has imposed visa restrictions against a former Israeli military sergeant for his alleged involvement in gross violations of human rights in the occupied West Bank, including an extrajudicial killing, the State Department said on Wednesday.

As a result of the restrictions, Sergeant Elor Azaria "and any immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States," the department said in a statement.

The department also said it was taking steps to impose visa restrictions "on an additional group of individuals for having been involved in or meaningfully contributed to undermining the peace, security, or stability in the West Bank."

Reuters
 
Download now the LBCI mobile app
