Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 39,006

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-22 | 06:55
High views
Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 39,006
0min
Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 39,006

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday at least 39,006 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 23 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 89,818 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

