Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal

2024-07-24 | 15:42
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu&#39;s speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal

Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech addressing the US Congress shows he does not want to conclude a ceasefire deal.

“Netanyahu’s speech was full of lies and it will not succeed in covering up for the failure and defeat in the face of the resistance to cover up for the crimes of the war of genocide his army is committing against the people of Gaza,” Abu Zuhri said.

Reuters
 
