News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24 | 15:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal
Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech addressing the US Congress shows he does not want to conclude a ceasefire deal.
“Netanyahu’s speech was full of lies and it will not succeed in covering up for the failure and defeat in the face of the resistance to cover up for the crimes of the war of genocide his army is committing against the people of Gaza,” Abu Zuhri said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Sami Abu Zuhri
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
US Congress
Ceasefire
Next
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19
Blinken: Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to the goal line
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19
Blinken: Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to the goal line
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal, a source affirms: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal, a source affirms: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
0
World News
00:29
Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
World News
00:29
Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza
0
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
0
World News
2024-04-08
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattles Taiwan
World News
2024-04-08
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattles Taiwan
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-15
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
Lebanon News
2024-07-15
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
0
World News
2024-06-12
Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'
World News
2024-06-12
Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
2
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
3
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
4
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
5
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
7
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
8
Lebanon News
12:52
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
Lebanon News
12:52
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More