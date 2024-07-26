News
Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26 | 00:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody
A Hamas leader in the West Bank died in Israeli custody after a deterioration in his health condition, a Palestinian governmental body said early on Friday.
Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara, 63, died after being transferred to a hospital from the Ramon jail in southern Israel, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs said in a statement.
"Before his arrest, he was suffering from serious health problems and needed intensive medical follow-up. However, from the moment of his arrest, Sheikh Abu Ara, like all prisoners, has faced unprecedented crimes ... since the beginning of the war of extermination."
Abu Ara, who was arrested in October last year, was subjected to torture and deprived of medical treatment, the Palestinian body said. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
At least 18 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, the Palestinian Prisoners Association said last month.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Custody
Leader
War
Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara
Gaza
