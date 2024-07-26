WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26 | 06:01
High views
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies

The World Food Program (WFP) has issued a warning about the escalating crisis in Gaza, stating that "nowhere in Gaza is safe."

In a recent post on social media platform X, the organization highlighted the limitations on food stocks and humanitarian supplies in central and southern Gaza, emphasizing that barely any commercial supplies are entering the region.

Due to these constraints, the WFP has been forced to reduce rations for families to ensure broader coverage for the newly displaced population. 

The situation, as mentioned in their post on X, underscores the urgent need for a ceasefire to allow for the safe delivery of essential aid and to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

