WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies

Nowhere in #Gaza is safe.
WFP is forced to reduce rations for families to ensure broader coverage for newly displaced people.
Food stocks and humanitarian supplies in central and southern Gaza are very limited and barely any commercial supplies are going in.
Ceasefire now. pic.twitter.com/EZnDz0TvT7
— World Food Programme (@WFP) July 26, 2024
Nowhere in #Gaza is safe.
WFP is forced to reduce rations for families to ensure broader coverage for newly displaced people.
Food stocks and humanitarian supplies in central and southern Gaza are very limited and barely any commercial supplies are going in.
Ceasefire now. pic.twitter.com/EZnDz0TvT7