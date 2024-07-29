Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,363

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29 | 05:36
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,363
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,363

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that at least 39,363 people have been killed in almost ten months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 39 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 90,923 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
