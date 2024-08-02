Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02 | 01:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, release hostages, and increase humanitarian assistance, the US mission to the Gulf Arab state said on Friday.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Antony Blinken

United Arab Emirates

Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Gaza

War

Ceasefire

Israel

Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29

British PM calls for "immediate steps" towards ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25

US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Israel to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks next week, Israeli official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:14

Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative

LBCI
World News
00:52

Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52

Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Israel's Defense Minister says the killing of Hamas' Mohammed Deif constitutes 'major step' to achieve war objectives

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:46

ITA Airways suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 6

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib: Resolution 1701 remains the only way to prevent further violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More