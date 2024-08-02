News
Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02 | 01:19
Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, release hostages, and increase humanitarian assistance, the US mission to the Gulf Arab state said on Friday.
Reuters
