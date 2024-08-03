Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03 | 01:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports

Hamas-affiliated media reported that a leader of the movement was killed today, Saturday, in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank. 

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) stated that four others were also killed.

WAFA added that the identities of the four others have not yet been determined.

The Israeli army said it carried out an airstrike on an armed cell in the vicinity of Tulkarm in the West Bank.

Hamas-affiliated media mentioned that the vehicle was carrying fighters and that a leader from the Tulkarm Brigades was killed.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Airstrike

West Bank

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26

Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02

Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01

Israel's Strategic Strikes: Key Hamas Leaders Assassinated

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Global pursuit of Palestinian and Hezbollah leaders: Israel's decades-long history of targeted assassinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:51

Church of England's spiritual head urges nations to respect ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29

Gaza Health Ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-04

Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
World News
11:16

Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More