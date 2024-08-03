Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports

Hamas-affiliated media reported that a leader of the movement was killed today, Saturday, in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank.



The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) stated that four others were also killed.



WAFA added that the identities of the four others have not yet been determined.



The Israeli army said it carried out an airstrike on an armed cell in the vicinity of Tulkarm in the West Bank.



Hamas-affiliated media mentioned that the vehicle was carrying fighters and that a leader from the Tulkarm Brigades was killed.



