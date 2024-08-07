News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,677
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,677
The health ministry in Gaza said that at least 39,677 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, which entered its 11th month on Wednesday.
The toll includes 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,645 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
War
Death Toll
Hamas
Health Ministry
