Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,677

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-07 | 05:47
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,677
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,677

The health ministry in Gaza said that at least 39,677 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, which entered its 11th month on Wednesday.

The toll includes 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,645 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Death Toll

Hamas

Health Ministry

