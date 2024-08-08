News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza civil defense states Israel strikes on two schools kill more than 18
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08 | 13:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza civil defense states Israel strikes on two schools kill more than 18
Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes hit two schools in Gaza City Thursday, killing more than 18 people, while the Israeli military said it struck Hamas command centres.
"The Israeli occupation killed more than 18 citizens in strikes on two schools," Mohammad al-Mughayyir, a senior official at the agency told AFP, referring to Al-Zahra and Abdel Fattah Hamoud schools in Gaza City.
He said 60 others were wounded.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Civil Defense
Israel
Strikes
Gaza City
Hamas
Next
Gaza's war death toll rises to 39,699: Health Ministry
World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City overnight: Officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City overnight: Officials say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
US, Qatar, and Egypt urge Israel and Hamas to negotiate on Aug. 15
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
US, Qatar, and Egypt urge Israel and Hamas to negotiate on Aug. 15
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:32
Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:32
Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-03
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Damascus-Beirut Road, resulting in one death: SOHR
Middle East News
2024-08-03
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Damascus-Beirut Road, resulting in one death: SOHR
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06
More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06
More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
0
World News
05:11
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont returning to Belgium
World News
05:11
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont returning to Belgium
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
10:34
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
Sports News
10:34
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
2
Lebanon News
15:39
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
15:39
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
3
Sports News
11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
Sports News
11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
4
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
7
Middle East News
14:45
Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'
Middle East News
14:45
Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'
8
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More