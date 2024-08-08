Gaza civil defense states Israel strikes on two schools kill more than 18

2024-08-08 | 13:19
Gaza civil defense states Israel strikes on two schools kill more than 18

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes hit two schools in Gaza City Thursday, killing more than 18 people, while the Israeli military said it struck Hamas command centres.

"The Israeli occupation killed more than 18 citizens in strikes on two schools," Mohammad al-Mughayyir, a senior official at the agency told AFP, referring to Al-Zahra and Abdel Fattah Hamoud schools in Gaza City. 

He said 60 others were wounded.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Israel

Strikes

Gaza City

Hamas

