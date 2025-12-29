Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16: Official

A fire at a nursing home on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi late Sunday killed more 16 people and injured three, a local official said.



"There were 16 deaths; three (people) had burn injuries," local fire and rescue agency head Jimmy Rotinsulu told AFP on Monday.



Firefighters received the report of the blaze at 8:31 pm (1231 GMT) at a nursing home in the North Sulawesi provincial capital of Manado, Jimmy said, adding the fire was extinguished around an hour later.



AFP