Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in talks with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, called for a swift agreement to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Friday.



"While working to secure Israel, minister Gallant raised the importance of swiftly achieving an agreement that will ensure the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza," the military said in a statement, adding the two agreed on "the urgency" of the issue.



Reuters