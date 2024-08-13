Gaza war death toll reaches 39,929: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza war death toll reaches 39,929: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza war death toll reaches 39,929: Health Ministry

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 39,929 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,240 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death

Toll

Health

Ministry

Israel

LBCI Next
Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters
Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08

Gaza's war death toll rises to 39,699: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-07

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,677

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-05

Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,623

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01

Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,480

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Fitch cuts Israel's credit rating amid rising Middle East tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Putin tells Palestinian President Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll

LBCI
Middle East News
07:23

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02

Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More