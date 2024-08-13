Israeli military: 100 Palestinian militants killed in Gaza's Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 11:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military: 100 Palestinian militants killed in Gaza&#39;s Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military: 100 Palestinian militants killed in Gaza's Rafah

Israeli forces killed about 100 Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza city of Rafah over the past few days, Israel's military said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said soldiers operating in the Shabura district of Rafah "located an armed terrorist cell and, with a precise strike, eliminated the terrorists," along with hundreds of militant infrastructure sites.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Military

Palestinian

Militants

Killed

Gaza

Rafah

LBCI Next
Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-22

Gaza Health Ministry affirms: 70 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis, Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Diplomatic Efforts to Avoid Escalation: Hochstein's Mission and the Ceasefire Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47

US State Department says partners in Qatar will work on involving Hamas in ceasefire talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-06

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
World News
12:18

Zelensky: Ukraine controls 74 Russian settlements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More