News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli military: 100 Palestinian militants killed in Gaza's Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military: 100 Palestinian militants killed in Gaza's Rafah
Israeli forces killed about 100 Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza city of Rafah over the past few days, Israel's military said in a statement on Tuesday.
It said soldiers operating in the Shabura district of Rafah "located an armed terrorist cell and, with a precise strike, eliminated the terrorists," along with hundreds of militant infrastructure sites.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Military
Palestinian
Militants
Killed
Gaza
Rafah
Next
Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-22
Gaza Health Ministry affirms: 70 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis, Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-22
Gaza Health Ministry affirms: 70 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis, Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Diplomatic Efforts to Avoid Escalation: Hochstein's Mission and the Ceasefire Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Diplomatic Efforts to Avoid Escalation: Hochstein's Mission and the Ceasefire Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47
US State Department says partners in Qatar will work on involving Hamas in ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47
US State Department says partners in Qatar will work on involving Hamas in ceasefire talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-06
White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel
Middle East News
2024-08-06
White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
0
World News
12:18
Zelensky: Ukraine controls 74 Russian settlements
World News
12:18
Zelensky: Ukraine controls 74 Russian settlements
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:06
Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region
Lebanon News
17:06
Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region
2
Lebanon News
17:58
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics
Lebanon News
17:58
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics
3
Lebanon News
13:49
Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation
Lebanon News
13:49
Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation
4
Lebanon News
09:25
Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people
Lebanon News
09:25
Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
6
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
7
Lebanon News
15:47
Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:47
Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:04
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:04
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More