US will not send troops into Gaza: Vance

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-10-2025 | 12:19
High views
US will not send troops into Gaza: Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday that the U.S. would not send troops into Gaza, reiterating a pledge made by U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. officials multiple times.

"There are not going to be American boots on the ground in Gaza. The President of the United States has made that very clear. All of our military leadership has made that very clear," Vance said at a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where a U.S.-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.

Vance added that the U.S. would limit itself to providing "useful coordination."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Troops

Gaza

JD Vance

Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza ceasefire
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
