Washington has not set a deadline for Hamas' disarmament: Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday that Washington had not set a deadline for the disarmament of Hamas set out in the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza.



"We know that Hamas has to comply with the deal and if Hamas doesn't comply with the deal, very bad things are going to happen, but I'm not going to do what the President of the United States has thus far refused to do, which is put an explicit deadline on it because a lot of this stuff is difficult," Vance said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where a U.S.-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.





AFP