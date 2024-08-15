News
Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza
The Israeli military said on Thursday its forces had killed "more than 17,000" Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out.
"So far, we have eliminated more than 17,000 terrorists" in Gaza, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a media briefing.
Earlier, Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry, which does not provide a breakdown of civilian and militant casualties, said the overall death toll in the Palestinian territory had topped 40,000.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestinian
Militants
Gaza Strip
