Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza

The Israeli military said on Thursday its forces had killed "more than 17,000" Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out.



"So far, we have eliminated more than 17,000 terrorists" in Gaza, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a media briefing.



Earlier, Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry, which does not provide a breakdown of civilian and militant casualties, said the overall death toll in the Palestinian territory had topped 40,000.



AFP