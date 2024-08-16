Gaza ceasefire negotiations extend to another day

Negotiators were to meet in the Qatari capital, Doha, again on Friday in an effort to hammer out a Gaza ceasefire agreement as Israel continued to slam targets in the Palestinian enclave.



Gaza health officials reported separately on Thursday that the death toll there had surpassed 40,000 people after more than ten months of fighting.



This round of negotiations opened on Thursday, and the talks would resume on Friday for a second day, Qatari and US officials said.



A US official briefed on the discussions in Doha, who declined to be identified, told Reuters that Thursday's talks were "constructive."



"This is vital work. The remaining obstacles can be overcome, and we must bring this process to a close," US national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House.



Israel, meanwhile, pressed its assault on Gaza. Gaza health officials said at least six Palestinians were killed on Thursday night in an Israeli air strike on a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip.



Israeli troops earlier hit targets in the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis.



Mediators planned to consult with Hamas' Doha-based negotiating team after the meeting, the US official told Reuters.



The Israeli delegation includes spy chief David Barnea, head of the domestic security service Ronen Bar and the military's hostages chief Nitzan Alon, defence officials said.



The White House sent CIA Director Bill Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel also took part.



The negotiations, an effort to end bloodshed in Gaza and bring 115 Israeli and foreign hostages home, were put together as Iran appeared poised to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.



