Officials to AFP: Hamas rejects 'new conditions' in proposed Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16 | 11:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Officials to AFP: Hamas rejects 'new conditions' in proposed Gaza deal
Hamas will not accept "new conditions" from Israel in a proposal put forward during talks in Doha aimed at sealing a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza war, officials told AFP on Friday.
Israel's "new" conditions include keeping troops inside Gaza along its border with Egypt, an informed source said, while Hamas demands "a complete ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Strip, a normal return of the displaced and an exchange deal" without restrictions, the source said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
AFP
Hamas
Conditions
Gaza
Deal
