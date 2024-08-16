Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is closer but not there yet

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16 | 12:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is closer but not there yet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is closer but not there yet

US President Joe Biden on Friday said "we are closer than we've ever been" to a ceasefire in Gaza "but we're not there yet," as talks in the region paused until next week.

"I don't want to jinx anything. We may have something. But we're not there yet," Biden told reporters in the White House's Oval Office.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Biden

US

Gaza

Ceasefire

Deal

LBCI Next
Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call
Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14

Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction

LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

Biden, Jordanian King discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13

Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52

Hamas supports UN request for humanitarian pause for polio vaccinations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
06:48

Israel FM says expects allies to attack Iran if it strikes

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54

Palestinian ministry calls West Bank settler attack 'organized state terrorism'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More