Blinken to travel to Egypt on Tuesday in Gaza truce push: State Department
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-18 | 12:03
Blinken to travel to Egypt on Tuesday in Gaza truce push: State Department
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday after talks in Israel in the hope of pushing forward a Gaza ceasefire bid, the State Department said.
Blinken, who arrived in Israel on Sunday, will meet Egyptian leaders to discuss indirect truce talks between Israel and Hamas, which are set to resume within days in Cairo, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
US
Egypt
Gaza
Truce
State Department
Blinken to arrive in Middle East as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
Polio Outbreak in Gaza: A New Battle Amid the Ongoing Conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-14
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
Lebanon News
2024-07-14
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:50
Blinken to arrive in Middle East as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:50
Blinken to arrive in Middle East as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Hamas: New proposal responds to Netanyahu's refusal of permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Hamas: New proposal responds to Netanyahu's refusal of permanent ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:03
Biden says Gaza ceasefire 'still possible'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:03
Biden says Gaza ceasefire 'still possible'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
0
Middle East News
2024-08-16
Suicide bomber kills 12 soldiers in southern Yemen
Middle East News
2024-08-16
Suicide bomber kills 12 soldiers in southern Yemen
0
Lebanon News
04:33
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
04:33
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
1
Lebanon News
04:33
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
04:33
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
2
Lebanon News
03:40
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home
Lebanon News
03:40
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
4
Lebanon News
09:49
Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:49
Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
6
Lebanon News
04:54
Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false
Lebanon News
04:54
Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false
7
Lebanon News
09:04
Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:04
Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah denies allegations in Wall Street Journal report on commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah denies allegations in Wall Street Journal report on commander Fouad Shokor
