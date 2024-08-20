Israeli army says retrieved bodies of six hostages from Gaza

The Israeli army said on Tuesday it retrieved the bodies of six hostages from Gaza's southern district of Khan Yunis in a joint operation with internal security agency Shin Bet.



The hostages were Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, Chaim Perry, previously announced dead, and Avraham Munder, whose kibbutz of Nir Oz near Gaza announced his death earlier Tuesday.



AFP