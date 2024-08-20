Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu asserts Israel will not withdraw from strategic sites acquired in war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20 | 08:37
High views
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Tuesday that Israel will not retreat from the strategic positions secured during the ongoing war, according to the Israeli Channel 12.
