War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Lebanon is looking to turn rubble into opportunity—transforming destruction into investment, a source of profit that creates jobs, and ultimately a cleaner and more sustainable environment.



The remains of the latest war are estimated at between 18 million and 20 million tons.



The Environment Ministry has launched a plan to process and reuse this debris. It is now in its second phase, funded by the World Bank with about $30 million. The goal is to turn the rubble into raw material that becomes profitable and part of an organized reconstruction effort.



Construction waste and rubble generated daily from worksites—often dumped in the sea, rivers, and valleys—total about 1.065 million tons each year in Lebanon.



According to a study by the American University of Beirut, this waste has economic value that could be tapped by the public or private sector. It can be recycled to produce cement, stones, metals, wood, and glass.



The proposal is to establish a network of recycling plants—central hubs supported by smaller transfer stations. This could create an annual market worth $20 million to $25 million and generate about 1,000 new jobs in recycling and green construction.



Between the rubble of war and the daily debris from construction sites, Lebanon can transform waste into treasure and rebuild itself in a cleaner, smarter way. But this requires political will, financial support, and legislation to make recycling a duty for all.