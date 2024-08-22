Israel says spy chiefs in Gaza truce talks in Egypt

The heads of Israel's Mossad spy agency and Shin Bet security service were taking part in talks on Gaza in Cairo on Thursday, a government spokesman said.



Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, who have been involved in truce talks in the Israel-Hamas war, were currently "negotiating to advance a hostage (release) agreement" in the Egyptian capital, said Omer Dostri, spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



AFP