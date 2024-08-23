UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza's children under 10

2024-08-23 | 05:46
UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza&#39;s children under 10
UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza's children under 10

On Friday, the UN's agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini warned that the UN's upcoming vaccination drive must cover all young children to stop polio from spreading.

In a post on X, Lazzarini wrote, "To have an impact, the vaccines must end up in the mouths of every child under the age of 10."

He warned that polio, the first case of which was confirmed in Gaza last week, could spread among children, even outside the territory, without a quick humanitarian response.

"Polio will not make the distinction between Palestinian and Israeli children," he said.
 
