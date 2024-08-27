News
Gaza war death toll reaches 40,476
2024-08-27
Gaza war death toll reaches 40,476
The Health Ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 40,476 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.
The toll includes 41 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,647 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Israel
Hamas
Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank
Previous
