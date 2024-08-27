Netanyahu excluded top officials from hostage deal discussions

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-27
High views
Netanyahu excluded top officials from hostage deal discussions
Netanyahu excluded top officials from hostage deal discussions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu excluded several officials from recent discussions about a hostage deal on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera, citing Channel 12. 

The officials reportedly left out of the negotiations include the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, and the person responsible for managing prisoner affairs.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hostage

Deal

Defense Minister

