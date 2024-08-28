News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,534
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28 | 03:28
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,534
The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 40,534 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.
The toll includes 58 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,778 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Israel
