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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
World News
22-06-2026 | 04:46
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after fewer than two years in office in a term characterized by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity.
"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he choked up in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street.
Starmer said the process of picking a new Labour Party leader would be launched in July and he would remain as prime minister until his successor is chosen, to be in place in September.
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