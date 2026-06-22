UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

World News
22-06-2026 | 04:46
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after fewer than two years in office in a term characterized by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity.

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he choked up in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street.

Starmer said the process of picking a new Labour Party leader would be launched in July and he would remain as prime minister until his successor is chosen, to be in place in September.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Resignation

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