News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to extremist violence in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28 | 10:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to extremist violence in West Bank
The United States Department of State has announced new sanctions targeting Israeli individuals and organizations involved in extremist violence in the West Bank.
The US has imposed sanctions on Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli nongovernmental organization that supports Meitarim Farm.
The organization is accused of providing material support and restricting the return of Palestinian residents to Khirbet Zanuta, who were displaced in January.
Additionally, sanctions have been placed on Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi, and Zvi Bar Yosef, who are also linked to extremist activities.
The Department of State is also targeting Yitzhak Levi Filant, the civilian security coordinator for the Yitzhar settlement.
Filant is accused of leading armed settlers in setting up roadblocks and conducting patrols to pursue and expel Palestinians from their lands in February 2024.
The United States emphasizes its commitment to promoting accountability and addressing extremist violence impacting the West Bank.
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
State Department
Sanctions
Israel
Settlers
West Bank
Violence
Next
Israeli army launches military operation in northern West Bank
Netanyahu excluded top officials from hostage deal discussions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-25
Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
World News
2024-07-25
Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
0
World News
2024-07-23
Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank
World News
2024-07-23
Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank
0
Middle East News
13:31
Israel PM says 'views with utmost severity' new US sanctions on settlers
Middle East News
13:31
Israel PM says 'views with utmost severity' new US sanctions on settlers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-27
Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-27
Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, injure three others in West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
UN aid vehicle struck by Israeli military gunfire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
UN aid vehicle struck by Israeli military gunfire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israeli army says 'failed' to stop deadly West Bank settler attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israeli army says 'failed' to stop deadly West Bank settler attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
The complex identity of Israel's Bedouin: The story behind the rescue of an Arab Muslim hostage
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
The complex identity of Israel's Bedouin: The story behind the rescue of an Arab Muslim hostage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack
0
Middle East News
09:35
Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods
Middle East News
09:35
Houthi media: 12 dead, more than 20 missing after Yemen floods
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
The complex identity of Israel's Bedouin: The story behind the rescue of an Arab Muslim hostage
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
The complex identity of Israel's Bedouin: The story behind the rescue of an Arab Muslim hostage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
2
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
5
Lebanon News
07:38
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon News
07:38
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
6
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
10:23
Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
10:23
Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border
8
Lebanon News
10:46
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
10:46
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More