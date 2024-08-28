US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to extremist violence in West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28 | 10:59
High views
US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to extremist violence in West Bank
0min
US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to extremist violence in West Bank

The United States Department of State has announced new sanctions targeting Israeli individuals and organizations involved in extremist violence in the West Bank. 

The US has imposed sanctions on Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli nongovernmental organization that supports Meitarim Farm. 

The organization is accused of providing material support and restricting the return of Palestinian residents to Khirbet Zanuta, who were displaced in January. 

Additionally, sanctions have been placed on Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi, and Zvi Bar Yosef, who are also linked to extremist activities. 

The Department of State is also targeting Yitzhak Levi Filant, the civilian security coordinator for the Yitzhar settlement. 

Filant is accused of leading armed settlers in setting up roadblocks and conducting patrols to pursue and expel Palestinians from their lands in February 2024.

The United States emphasizes its commitment to promoting accountability and addressing extremist violence impacting the West Bank.
