Israeli army says 'failed' to stop deadly West Bank settler attack

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28
Israeli army says 'failed' to stop deadly West Bank settler attack

The Israeli army commander in the occupied West Bank acknowledged that he "failed to protect" a Palestinian village from a deadly attack carried out by settlers on August 15, which resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, as he delayed sending forces.

General Avi Bluth described the attack on the village of Jit, which sparked international condemnation, as "a very serious terrorist act."

He confirmed in a statement regarding the army's investigation into the attack that "the case is not closed and will not be closed until the perpetrators are brought to justice."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli Army

Jit

West Bank

Avi Bluth

Attack

