UN aid vehicle struck by Israeli military gunfire in Gaza

The United Nations said Wednesday that a UN humanitarian vehicle was struck by Israeli military gunfire on Tuesday evening as it took part in a convoy in Gaza that was coordinated with the Israeli military.



"A clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle, part of a convoy that had been fully coordinated with the Israeli army, was struck ten times by Israeli military gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows," UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the two occupants were unharmed.



AFP