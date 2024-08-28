News
UN aid vehicle struck by Israeli military gunfire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28
UN aid vehicle struck by Israeli military gunfire in Gaza
The United Nations said Wednesday that a UN humanitarian vehicle was struck by Israeli military gunfire on Tuesday evening as it took part in a convoy in Gaza that was coordinated with the Israeli military.
"A clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle, part of a convoy that had been fully coordinated with the Israeli army, was struck ten times by Israeli military gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows," UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the two occupants were unharmed.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Israeli Military
Gunfire
Gaza
War
