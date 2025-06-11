Magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattles Taiwan

A magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattled Taiwan on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with AFP journalists reporting buildings shaking in the capital, Taipei.



The quake struck at a depth of about 31 kilometers (19 miles) off the east coast, 71 kilometers south of Hualien City, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Taiwanese authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.



AFP



