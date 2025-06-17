Portugal closes Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict rages

17-06-2025 | 09:37
Portugal closes Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict rages
Portugal closes Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict rages

Portugal is temporarily shutting its Tehran embassy because of the "gravity of the current situation," as Iran and Israel's conflict heats up, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said on Tuesday.

"This closure will be temporary. There will be a fallback to another country where we have an embassy. And, as soon as possible, the embassy (in Tehran) will reopen," Rangel told journalists in Lisbon.


AFP
 

