News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children: WHO says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-03 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children: WHO says
The World Health Organization said that it was ahead of its targets for polio vaccinations in Gaza on Tuesday, day three of a mass campaign, and had inoculated about a quarter of children under 10.
The campaign, which was hastened after the discovery of the first polio case in a Gazan baby last month, relies on daily eight-hour pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in specific areas of the besieged enclave.
Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian territories, told reporters that it had vaccinated more than 161,000 children under 10 in the central area in the first two days of its campaign, compared with a projection of around 150,000.
That amounts to about a quarter of the total population targeted in the campaign to stop the spread of the disease, which can cause paralysis and even death in young children.
"Up until now things are going well," he said. "These humanitarian pauses, up until now they work. We still have 10 days to go."
Health teams will move on to southern Gaza later this week, where they are aiming to reach some 340,000 children, he said, followed by northern Gaza.
He said that some children in southern Gaza were thought to be outside the agreed zone for the pauses and that negotiations continued in order to reach them.
The WHO says that at least 90 percent of Gazan children need to be vaccinated in order for the campaign to work and to prevent the spread of polio both within Gaza and across borders.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World Health Organization
Polio
Vaccinations
Gaza
Children
Next
Turkey arrests alleged Mossad financial operative
Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-23
UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza's children under 10
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-23
UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza's children under 10
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26
WHO sends over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza to protect children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26
WHO sends over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza to protect children
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25
Guterres calls pause in polio eradication campaigns in Gaza a 'rare glimmer of hope'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25
Guterres calls pause in polio eradication campaigns in Gaza a 'rare glimmer of hope'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
US State Department: Washington to continue engaging with partners to secure Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
US State Department: Washington to continue engaging with partners to secure Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30
White House says hostage deaths highlight urgent need for ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30
White House says hostage deaths highlight urgent need for ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25
Guterres calls pause in polio eradication campaigns in Gaza a 'rare glimmer of hope'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25
Guterres calls pause in polio eradication campaigns in Gaza a 'rare glimmer of hope'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27
Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
0
Middle East News
2024-08-28
Houthis: We did not agree to a temporary truce; we only allowed towing of Sounion tanker
Middle East News
2024-08-28
Houthis: We did not agree to a temporary truce; we only allowed towing of Sounion tanker
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
Lebanon News
05:42
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
2
Lebanon News
08:37
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
08:37
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
3
Lebanon News
07:10
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:10
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
5
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
6
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
7
Lebanon News
08:48
Justice Minister Henri Khoury on Riad Salameh's arrest: Judiciary has spoken, we respect its decision
Lebanon News
08:48
Justice Minister Henri Khoury on Riad Salameh's arrest: Judiciary has spoken, we respect its decision
8
Lebanon Economy
05:01
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
Lebanon Economy
05:01
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More