Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories

Hamas condemned on Thursday the ongoing Israeli military operations in the West Bank, labeling them as war crimes and accusing the Israeli government of carrying out genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

In a statement, Hamas called on Palestinians to "intensify resistance and confront settlers across the occupied territories," urging for widespread action.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Palestinians

Clashes

Settlers

Occupied

Territories

Israel

Genocide

LBCI Next
Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV
Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06

Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26

Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
World News
2024-06-24

EU reaches agreement on further sanctions against Hamas, Israeli settlers: Borrell says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10

At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of vehicle in West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00

Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04

Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30

Hamas sees no need for new Gaza ceasefire proposals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More