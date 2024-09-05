News
Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories
2024-09-05 | 07:23
Hamas condemned on Thursday the ongoing Israeli military operations in the West Bank, labeling them as war crimes and accusing the Israeli government of carrying out genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.
In a statement, Hamas called on Palestinians to "intensify resistance and confront settlers across the occupied territories," urging for widespread action.
