Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,939

2024-09-07
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,939
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,939

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 40,939 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 61 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,616 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
 
