Israeli strike kills senior rescue service official in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-08 | 04:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli strike kills senior rescue service official in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israeli strike kills senior rescue service official in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a house in Jabalia on Sunday killed Mohammad Morsi, deputy director of the Gaza Civil Emergency Service in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, and four of his family, health officials said.

The Civil Emergency Service said in a statement that Morsi's death raised to 83 the number of its members killed by Israeli fire since Oct. 7.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on Morsi's death.

Residents said Israeli forces had also blown up several houses in the Zeitoun suburb of Gaza City 5 km from Jabalia. Medical teams said they were unable to answer desperate calls by some of the residents who had reported being trapped inside their houses, some wounded.

"We hear constant bombing in Zeitoun, we know they are blowing up houses there, we don't sleep because of the sounds of explosions, the roaring of tanks sound close, and the drones don't stop circling," said one resident of Gaza City, who lives around 1 km away.

"The occupation is wiping out Zeitoun, we are afraid about the people trapped in there," he told Reuters via a chat app, refusing to be named.

Israel and Hamas continued to blame one another for the failure of mediators, including Qatar, Egypt, and the US, to broker a ceasefire. The US is preparing to present a new proposal, but the prospects of a breakthrough appear dim as gaps between the sides' positions remain large.

Meanwhile on Sunday the United Nations, in collaboration with local health authorities, extended by a day a campaign to vaccinate children in the southern Gaza Strip against polio before it moves on Monday to the north.

The campaign aims to vaccinate 640,000 children in Gaza after its first polio case in around 25 years. Limited pauses in the fighting have allowed the campaign to proceed.

UN officials said they were making progress, having reached more than half of the children needing the drops in the first two stages in the southern and central Gaza Strip. A second round of vaccination will be required four weeks after the first.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

Gaza

War

Rescue

Civil Emergency Service

Hamas

Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05

Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04

Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front

LBCI
World News
08:09

CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-07

Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,939

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-07

Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, WAFA states

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:31

Sudan rejects UN call for deployment of ‘impartial’ force to protect civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash

LBCI
World News
05:36

Russia takes Novohrodivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

LBCI
World News
08:28

Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health

LBCI
World News
08:09

CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More