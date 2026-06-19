Hormuz crossings hit highest level since mid-April: AXSMarine

Middle East News
19-06-2026 | 05:47
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Hormuz crossings hit highest level since mid-April: AXSMarine
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Hormuz crossings hit highest level since mid-April: AXSMarine

A total of 25 commercial vessels crossed the newly-reopened Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, the highest number since mid-April, according to data from maritime tracking firm AXSMarine published on Friday.

After an agreement was struck to reopen the strait, it saw the highest single-day figure since April 18, when Iran briefly reopened the global trade artery to commercial traffic.

AFP

Middle East News

crossings

highest

level

since

mid-April:

AXSMarine

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