Aoun congratulates Trump on US Independence Day

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, wishing him and the American people continued prosperity, progress and success.



In his message, Aoun said the relationship between Lebanon and the United States is longstanding and deeply rooted in shared humanitarian and social values.



He praised Trump's efforts to restore stability and security in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, saying the bilateral relationship has gained renewed momentum through the U.S. president's commitment to regional peace.



Aoun also urged Trump to continue supporting Lebanon's legitimate causes, as well as its state institutions, armed forces, and people.



"We appreciate your efforts in this regard and call on you to continue standing by Lebanon, its institutions, its army and its people, so that together we may turn the page on war, tragedy and suffering and open a new chapter of hope, peace and stability," Aoun said in the message.