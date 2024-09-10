Gaza Health Ministry: 19 confirmed dead in Israeli strike on humanitarian zone

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 12:33
Gaza Health Ministry: 19 confirmed dead in Israeli strike on humanitarian zone
Gaza Health Ministry: 19 confirmed dead in Israeli strike on humanitarian zone

The Health Ministry in Gaza on Tuesday said at least 19 people were confirmed dead in an Israeli airstrike on a humanitarian zone after the civil defense agency provided an earlier death toll of 40.

"Nineteen martyrs were brought to hospitals... while more than 60 people were wounded, some of them seriously" in the overnight strike on the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in the southern city of Khan Yunis, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Airstrike

