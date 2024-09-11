At least 5 killed in airstrike on Tubas in the West bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11 | 00:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 5 killed in airstrike on Tubas in the West bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least 5 killed in airstrike on Tubas in the West bank

At least five people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Tubas in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Wednesday.

Its crews were able to retrieve the bodies of five people from the bombing site, and they were transferred to the hospital, Red Crescent added.

"As part of the counter-terrorism activity, an Israeli army aircraft struck an armed terrorist cell a short while ago in the area of Tubas," the Israeli army said in a statement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

West Bank

Israel

War

Gaza

Attack

Strike

LBCI Next
US calls overhaul of Israeli conduct in West Bank after killing of US citizen
UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:25

EU warns: Israeli-occupied West Bank is becoming a 'new Gaza'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:55

Israeli army says two soldiers killed in Gaza helicopter crash

LBCI
World News
01:07

US calls overhaul of Israeli conduct in West Bank after killing of US citizen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:57

UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:25

EU warns: Israeli-occupied West Bank is becoming a 'new Gaza'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

UNRWA urges ceasefire to ensure polio vaccination campaign in Gaza

LBCI
World News
00:02

Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-19

Explosion in Tel Aviv building, bomb disposal experts on site: Israeli police

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:55

Israeli army says two soldiers killed in Gaza helicopter crash

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More