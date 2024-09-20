News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US believes Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely during Biden's term: WSJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-20 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US believes Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely during Biden's term: WSJ
U.S. officials now believe that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza is unlikely before President Joe Biden leaves office in January, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The newspaper cited top-level officials in the White House, State Department and Pentagon without naming them. Those bodies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"I can tell you that we do not believe that deal is falling apart," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday before the report was published.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said two weeks ago that 90% of a ceasefire deal had been agreed upon.
The United States and mediators Qatar and Egypt have for months attempted to secure a ceasefire but have failed to bring Israel and Hamas to a final agreement.
Two obstacles have been especially difficult: Israel's demand to keep forces in the Philadelphi corridor between Gaza and Egypt and the specifics of an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The United States has said a Gaza ceasefire deal could lower tensions across the Middle East amid fears the conflict could widen.
Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal on May 31 that he said at the time Israel agreed to. As the talks hit obstacles, officials have for weeks said a new proposal would soon be presented.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
believes
ceasefire
unlikely
during
Biden's
term:
Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is closer but not there yet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is closer but not there yet
0
World News
2024-09-06
Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal
World News
2024-09-06
Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
US unlikely to withdraw from Gaza ceasefire talks, WSJ reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
US unlikely to withdraw from Gaza ceasefire talks, WSJ reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-29
WHO: "Preliminary commitment" to humanitarian ceasefires during polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-29
WHO: "Preliminary commitment" to humanitarian ceasefires during polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:24
Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast
World News
12:24
Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10
Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10
Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state, says crown prince
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state, says crown prince
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
UN General Assembly calls for end to Israeli occupation within a year
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
UN General Assembly calls for end to Israeli occupation within a year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:42
Israel lifts restrictions on northern communities, Golan Heights
Middle East News
00:42
Israel lifts restrictions on northern communities, Golan Heights
0
World News
12:10
France's Macron urges restraint in Lebanon after wave of explosions
World News
12:10
France's Macron urges restraint in Lebanon after wave of explosions
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Taiwan's Gold Apollo says Hezbollah pagers made by Hungary partner BAC Consulting KFT
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Taiwan's Gold Apollo says Hezbollah pagers made by Hungary partner BAC Consulting KFT
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)
Lebanon News
10:36
Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)
2
Lebanon News
10:24
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
Lebanon News
10:24
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
3
Lebanon News
14:27
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:27
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
4
Middle East News
10:14
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Middle East News
10:14
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:57
Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports
Lebanon News
15:57
Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports
6
Middle East News
08:28
NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies
Middle East News
08:28
NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies
7
Lebanon News
09:57
France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:57
France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources
8
Middle East News
11:49
Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack
Middle East News
11:49
Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More