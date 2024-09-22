At least 41,431 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

2024-09-22 | 06:39
At least 41,431 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
At least 41,431 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 41,431 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 40 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,818 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
