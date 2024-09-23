News
Turkey to submit evidence over Turkish-American woman's killing to international courts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-23 | 09:05
Turkey to submit evidence over Turkish-American woman's killing to international courts
Turkey will submit evidence about Israel's killing of a Turkish-American woman in the West Bank this month to the United Nations Security Council, International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), its justice minister said Monday.
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed on Sept. 6 as she took part in a protest against settlement expansion in the West Bank amid the war in Gaza.
Israel has acknowledged that its troops shot the activist, but says it was an unintentional act during a demonstration that turned violent.
Israel's Western allies have been angered by surging settler assaults on Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, part of historic Palestine which Palestinians want for an independent state. The war in Gaza has also increased tensions in the region.
Turkey has opened an investigation into Eygi's killing and will request international arrest warrants, Ankara said this month, while President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would go to the ICJ over the matter.
Reuters
