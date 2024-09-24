News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,467
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-24 | 05:27
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,467
The Health Ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 41,467 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.
The toll includes 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry, which also reported that 95,921 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Israel
