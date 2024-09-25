News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,495
2024-09-25 | 05:22
The Health Ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 41,495 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.
The toll includes 28 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry, which also reported that 96,006 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began, after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
