Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638
2024-10-01 | 07:26
The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 41,638 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, now in its 12th month.
The toll includes 23 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 96,460 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel
Gaza
War
Death Toll
Hamas
Health Ministry
