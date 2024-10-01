Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-01 | 07:26
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 41,638 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 23 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 96,460 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Death Toll

Hamas

Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

